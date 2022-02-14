Pune News Live: Hundreds bid farewell to industrialist Rahul Bajaj; Pune records 932 new Covid-19 cases

Pune News Live: The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with state honours. Representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist were present to bid farewell to the automobile tycoon. The chairman emeritus of Bajaj Auto, who was ailing for some time, had died on Saturday afternoon at 83.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,502 new coronavirus positive cases, over 850 less than the day ago, and 17 deaths. The state also reported 218 Omicron variant cases, of which 30 were in Pune city and 14 in Pune rural. The Pune division reported 932 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
On the weather front, Pune saw the minimum temperature drop to 13.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday and this fluctuate between 13 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius till February 19, the IMD’s forecast said.
The Pune city police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old woman, a sex worker, with a blade following a dispute over money.
The accused has been identified as Rajappa Sidhlingappa, a resident of Wadarwadi. As per her complaint to the police, around 9 pm on February 11 (Friday), the accused went to the red-light area of Budhwar Peth and approached her for sex.
The complainant and the accused got into an argument over the money to be paid for the service and she refused to go with him, said the police. The accused got angry and attacked her with a shaving blade, severely injuring her below the chest, added the police.
The Pune Rural police said that they have arrested four men from Ratnagiri district for allegedly murdering and throwing a newborn baby in Tamhini Ghat area on February 5. The 27-year-old mother of the newborn had approached the police on February 11 after which the probe was launched.
An FIR in this regard has been registered at Paud police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction. The woman (27), who currently lives in Mulshi Taluka of Pune district, had given birth to a baby boy on January 30 from her relationship with a 27-year-old man from Ratnagiri district.
The police probe has now revealed that in the early hours of February 5, the man, his brother and two more accomplices forcefully took the mother-baby duo to a secluded area in Tamhini Ghat in a car. They took the kid with them and returned after a while without him.