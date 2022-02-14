Pune News Live: Hundreds bid farewell to industrialist Rahul Bajaj; Pune records 932 new Covid-19 cases

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune News Live: The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with state honours. Representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist were present to bid farewell to the automobile tycoon. The chairman emeritus of Bajaj Auto, who was ailing for some time, had died on Saturday afternoon at 83.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,502 new coronavirus positive cases, over 850 less than the day ago, and 17 deaths. The state also reported 218 Omicron variant cases, of which 30 were in Pune city and 14 in Pune rural. The Pune division reported 932 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

On the weather front, Pune saw the minimum temperature drop to 13.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday and this fluctuate between 13 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius till February 19, the IMD’s forecast said.