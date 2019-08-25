Pune news: City Police gets FICCI Smart Policing Award; Book on Sunanda Pushkar launched and more

100% waiver on ICSI courses registration fee for J&K, Ladakh students

Written by Ruchika Goswamy

THE Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) plans to help the students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with a special fee waiver. The ICSI has decided to grant a 100 per cent waiver for students belonging to the two union territories for registration to CS Foundation and CS Executive programmes.

The scheme will be effective from September 1 with an objective to help the students of these areas fulfill their aspirations and dreams to work in key managerial positions. “The ICSI has announced 100 per cent concession in registration fees for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh students intending to pursue CS Foundation or CS Executive programmes. We are hopeful that this initiative shall open the doors of education and opportunity for the youth of the nation,” said Ranjeet Pandey, president, ICSI.

Currently, the registration fee for the CS Foundation course is Rs 4,500 and Rs 8,500 for the CS Executive course, said Devendra Deshpande, central council member, ICSI. However, he said the waiver will not be applicable on the examination fee.

Pune City Police gets FICCI Smart Policing Award for 2019

Pune City Police received two awards from the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) for “SMART Policing” for the year 2019. Deputy Commissioner of Pune city police (zone 1) Swapna Gore received the award from Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Government of India, during a programme organised by FICCI and Vivekanand International Foundation on Homeland Security in New Delhi today.

A press release issued by the city police stated that FICCI organises a conference on Homeland Security every year and senior officials from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and various State Police Forces (SPFs) participate in it. “FICCI has instituted an award for best practices in SMART Policing in India. The objective is to promote initiatives taken by the Police for the safety and security of Indian citizens,” it is stated.

The eleventh edition of the Homeland Security programme was organised in partnership with ‘Vivekananda International Foundation’ with the theme of ‘Innovation led Cyber Crime Management’. Over 195 entries were received from various law enforcement agencies and the esteemed jury members presented the special jury award and smart police officer award to Pune City Police for the initiatives of ‘Criminal Intensive Response Project (CrISP)’ and ‘Proactive Control on Women Trafficking and Control on Red Light Area Crimes’.

Merchant Navy team rescues Dutch national

A MayDAY call in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean changed the course of M V Maersk Bintan on July 29. Captain Rishi Kant Narayan received a very high frequency (VHF) call from Robert de Kort (52), a Dutch national, aboard a small sailing boat Madrugada. The skipper requested the captain to provide him with weather updates, food and water since his boat’s engine system had broken down.

However, the Bintan received its second Mayday call three miles from the sail boat later at 11 pm. De Kort said he had injured his foot while bringing the boat alongside the ship and needed immediate aid. “My team and I decided to rescue him but with power running out on the sail boat and waves swelling up at three metres, it was a risky job,” said Narayan. De Kort is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. “The people on the Bintan stayed close and did all they could to figure out my situation,” he wrote, thanking Narayan and his team.

Book on Sunanda Pushkar explores her ‘extraordinary’ life, death

In April 2019, Sunanda Mehta received a phone call from Shiv, the son of Sunanda Pushkar, who died under mysterious circumstances five years back in a Delhi hotel. Shiv told Mehta, “I graduated today. I am not celebrating because if the roles had been reversed and if it were I who was dead, by now, my mother would have found out what happened. I have not been able to do that for her. Till I do it, I will not celebrate.”

Mehta, who has worked with The Indian Express for over two decades and was the resident editor of the newspaper’s Pune edition, has penned a book, titled The Extraordinary Life and Death of Sunanda Pushkar. The launch took place at a popular bookstore in Aundh on Saturday. Mehta was in conversation with authors Sudha Menon and Divya Seth Shah on a panel moderated by Mruga Kirloskar.

The book looks at Pushkar’s early life in cantonment towns, first two marriages, her work as a businesswoman in Dubai and her marriage to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. “I didn’t speak to Tharoor directly but I wrote to him. He wrote back saying his lawyers had advised him to not speak until the case was over. He did not put any pressures,” says Mehta, who had studied with Pushkar and had last met her in 1989 in Pune.