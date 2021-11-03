Pune: ‘Inspired’ by CID, two minor boys rob, murder 70-year-old woman

Pune City Police have detained two minor boys aged 16 and 14 for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old woman. The crime was reportedly inspired from a television show called CID.

The woman, identified as Shalini Babanrao Sonawane, was found dead with a head injury at her house in Sayali apartment of Hingne Khurd on October 30. Her son, Virat Sonawane (39), had lodged the first information report (FIR) with the Sinhagad police station.

Police said that money and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 lakh were stolen from the house. Initially, a complaint was lodged against unidentified persons under Sections 359 and 459 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team headed by senior police inspector Devidas Ghevare and inspector Pramod Waghmare began a probe into the case. A press release issued on Wednesday stated that cops were struggling to get clues about the murderers even after 48 hours of the incident.

Meanwhile, policeman Ujjwal Mokashi learnt from some children, who regularly play near a temple located close to the crime scene, that when the latter had planned to eat pani puri on October 30, two of their friends had rushed home in a hurry.

Cops found the behaviour suspicious and so they zeroed in on these two boys. During further probe, police also found footage of these two boys moving about in a suspicious manner captured from CCTV cameras located in the area. So, the investigation team nabbed the two boys for questioning.

“Probe revealed that one of the minor boys had a history of committing theft. The two boys knew the deceased woman well and often visited her residence. They knew where the old woman was keeping her money and ornaments,” police said.

They added that the boys executed the crime by copying some of the tricks shown in CID.

“They decided to rob her when she was alone at her house. Accordingly, the two minor boys went to her home around 1.30 pm on October 30 when she was alone and watching television,” the police press release stated.

“The boys attacked the woman all of a sudden and gagged her, leading to her death. The boys then robbed Rs 93,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 67,500 from the house and escaped from the spot,” the press release added.

Police said that in order to not leave behind thumb impressions at the crime scene, the boys had used hand gloves, something they learnt from CID.

Police have recovered the robbed valuables from the boys. The boys have not been arrested as they are minors, but they were taken to a remand home as per the rules.