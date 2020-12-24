Pune news: Flesh trade racket busted at Koregaon Park spa; 1 arrested for ‘kidnap and rape of 27-year-old woman’

One person was arrested and two more booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 27-year-old woman, the daughter of a policeman.

Pune City Police busted a flesh trade racket at a spa in Koregaon Park area on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the spa, and arrested spa manager Ravi Jamadar (25) at the spot. Police also arrested a woman, identified as Nutan Dhawan, a resident of Keshavnagar, for allegedly operating the flesh trade racket under the guise of a spa.

Police also rescued seven women, all Indians, who were allegedly lured into flesh trade by the accused. An offence in this case was lodged at the Koregaon Park police station under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 2), Sagar Patil, said, “A woman and the manager of the spa were arrested and produced before a court. The court has remanded them to police custody for five days for further investigation.”

1 arrested, 2 booked for ‘kidnap and rape of 27-year-old woman’

One person was arrested and two more booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 27-year-old woman, the daughter of a policeman.

The complainant has alleged that she was kidnapped and sedated by the three men, who took her to a town in Ahmednagar district, where she was raped by one of them.

The arrested suspect is an acquintance of the woman, said police. According to the woman, she was kidnapped by the man and two others on the night of December 21, while she was walking alone. The suspects allegedly forced her into a car and after travelling towards Ahmednagar for a while, they sedated her.

The complainant has said that she was taken to a town in Ahmednagar and raped by one of the suspects. She was later dropped back to Pune in the early hours of December 22.

Pretending to be a cop, hospital security guard molests patient; arrested

A 47-year-old security guard at a government-run hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad was arrested on charges of molesting a 19-year-old woman patient by posing as a police officer. The incident took place on the night of December 21, and the security guard was arrested on Wednesday after the registration of the First Information Report.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

As per the FIR, the security guard came to the room where the complainant was admitted and told her that he was a police officer. On the pretext of asking her about her treatment, he took her to a nearby ward, where he allegedly used inappropriate language and molested her. The woman later informed the hospital staff, and police were alerted about the incident.

The security guard has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to sexual harassment and impersonating a public servant. The FIR was registered in the case on Wednesday afternoon and the guard was placed under arrest immediately, said Assistant Inspector Ganesh Londhe. He said police were probing if the guard had misbehaved with any other patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd