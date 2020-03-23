Pune news: 4 booked for threatening employees, rainfall prediction on March 24, 25, and more

Employee scans a customer with a thermometer gun at Dmart retail grocery shop at NIBM Annex in the wake of COVID-19 threat. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Employee scans a customer with a thermometer gun at Dmart retail grocery shop at NIBM Annex in the wake of COVID-19 threat. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Four people, including a woman, were booked in two separate offences for allegedly entering the premises of two private companies in Viman Nagar, threatening their employees and forcing them to vacate the premises.

According to police, two accused, including a woman, who are suspected to have political links, forced their way into the premises of a prominent IT company in Viman Nagar without permission at 7 pm on March 19.

The duo threatened the security guards at the spot and shouted that the company should close its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

A company supervisor has lodged the FIR in this case at Vimantal police station. Police have booked the two accused under sections 448, 506, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the second offence, two accused persons along with two accomplices forced their way on to the premises of another company in Viman Nagar at 1 pm on March 21. The accused shouted at company authorities and staffers saying they would responsible if anybody in the company is affected with COVID-19, police said. They forced the company employees outside the premises, police said.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.

Thunder and rain over Pune on March 24, 25: IMD

Pune city and its neighbouring areas will see light intensity rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at isolated places on March 24 and 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

“This will be due to a confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, which is expected to occur over madhya Mahatashtra. There are chances of hail at some places on March 24 and 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

For two consecutive days last week, Pune remained cooler than any other city in the state. A similar drop in temperature is expected in the upcoming days, Met officials said. The maximum temperature will fall below 35 degrees Celsius by the end of the week over most areas in Madhya Maharashtra.

On Monday, the city recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius, which was in the near normal range.

As per the latest extended range forecasts of IMD, Madhya Maharashtra, particularly, will continue to experience cooler days till the end of the month. Barring Konkan, where the day temperature will see a gradual rise, rest regions in the state will experience normal temperature.

