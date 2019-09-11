Pune news: 3 killed as truck rams into motorcycles; Capgemini to set up coding school for women

Three people were killed and two critically injured after a speeding truck hit at least three motorcycles at Pirangut Ghat near Pune on Tuesday night.

Advertising

The incident took place around 9 pm, said Pune Rural Police. The truck driver, who was trying to flee, was nabbed by some local residents.

The driver was suspected to be in an inebriated state and he went on to hit at least three motorcycles after losing control of the vehicle on the ghat slope, said a police officer.

An offence will be registered at Paud police station.

Capgemini to set up ‘School of Coding’ for women

Capgemini, with J P Morgan as its corporate partner, has set up the ‘School of Coding’ to bridge the gender gap in India’s Information Technology (IT) sector.

Advertising

According to a statement, the key purpose of this initiative is to provide employment opportunities to women from economically marginalised backgrounds. The School of Coding will train women to use the best digital tools and facilitate their economic integration within the society, the statement added.

The coding schools are being set up across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Capgemini has also partnered with Udyogini trust (NGO partner) and Edubridge Pvt. Ltd. The aim of these schools is to train 1,200 women between the ages of 18 and 30 years, over the course of two years.