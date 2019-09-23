Pune news: 2 booked for ‘cheating 18 people of Rs 7 crore’; FTII students express support for JU; and more

Two men have been booked for allegedly cheating 18 people of Rs 7 crore under the pretext of lucrative returns on investment in the share market.

Advertising

Based on the FIR filed by Rajani Mohite (51), a resident of Pimple Nilakh, the case was registered at Khadak police station on Saturday against the suspects, identified as Mahesh Lohiya and Sunil Somani.

According to police, the fraud went on from November 2016 to September this year at the office of the investments firm of the two suspects in Shukrawar Peth.

The suspects had promised 18 to 22 per cent return on investment to Mohite. A total of 18 people had invested to the tune of Rs 7 crore with the company.

Advertising

According to police, the suspects have cheated more people. They have booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the case.

FTII students’ group expresses support for protesting JU students

The Students’ Association at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has expressed its support for the students at Jadavpur University (JU) in West Bengal.

The FTII students’ union issued a statement claiming that members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly beat up students and at JU in response to peaceful protests held by the students’ union at the university.

‘Need for amendments in Press Council laws’

“Investigative journalists have to work in conditions which involve a lot of risks, including pressures from political powers. Still, journalists passionately go about their job. Special laws to protect them can encourage them…” That was the gist of the last session of the first national conference on media and journalism, which discussed ‘Media laws and security of media persons — a formality or reality’, recently.

Moderator RN Bhaskar began the discussion by asking, “Do we really need special laws to protect media professionals? Doctors and lawyers don’t ask for that. Then why only journalists?”

The guests who participated in the session were Rahul Mahajan, editor, RSTV, Bhupesh Kohli, national head, Sahara Samay, Manish Awasthi, senior journalist.

While Mahajan said that the protection that journalists have as citizens of India was enough, Bhupesh Kohli said at least the outdated press council laws should be amended to create a safer ground for journalists.

Awasthi said that killing or torturing a journalist for telling the truth is perversion. “If we wish to change this, we as a society must change our mindset. We must educate ourselves and others on the importance of honest journalism,” he said.

The two-day roundtable conference, with the theme ‘Role of Media to Promote the Culture in Peace in the World’, was organised jointly by MIT World Peace University and Pune Union of Working Journalists.

MIT founder, UNESCO chair holder, Dr Vishwanath Karad, who presided over the valedictory function, called the meet a historic event. Karad quoted Dr Abdul Kalam, who once asked him to bring together people. “I take the success of this programme as a big step towards that,” he added.

Rahul Karad, CEO, MIT-WPU, and founder of MIT-SOG, said he always believed that not all politicians are “bad”. He explained that he did not just think that, but decided to start the MIT-SOG in 2005 to produce educated and aware youth who can bring about a change in society.

Organic food and lifestyle festival to be held in Jan

The Association of Organic Retailers and Exponents (AORE) said Wednesday it will organise an organic food and lifestyle festival in the city in January 2020. The festival will include live food counters comprising traditional as well as continental healthy food, information centres, interactive talk programmes with nutritionists and environmentalists, contemporary music performances by local bands and yoga sessions.

Founded in 2019, the AORE trust is a non-profit collaborative effort committed to spreading awareness about the benefits of organic food.

Shri Shirish Deshpande, chairman of AORE, said an information centre on organic agriculture will be set up at the Poorna Jaivik Organic Super Market on Tilak Road in the city. “A representative will be present to tell visitors about organic food and farming,” said Deshpande, adding, “Organic farming has existed throughout history but awareness among farmers regarding organic agriculture has only begun to spread recently. The organic market share is 0.1 per cent, but it is on the rise.”

Ninad Morankar, a member of AORE, said the organic food market in India is growing with more consumers demanding safe, nutritious and chemical-free food. “AORE aims to create a complete organic ecosystem in our society to clear existing misconceptions and misinformation about organic food,” he said. “We aim to educate retailers and consumers about the importance of organic food, which will help farmers adopt organic and natural farming methods and end the use of chemical pesticides and artificial methods of farming,” he added.

Advertising

“Through organic agriculture and commerce, we can protect the environment and enhance human well-being,” said Mora-nkar, adding, “AORE’s mission is to improve availability of certified organic products for consumers, lead the organic stakeholders — farmers, processors, handlers and retailers — to more financial profitability, social influence and to a greater role in protecting the environment and producing the highest and safest quality products.”