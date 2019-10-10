Pune: 19-year-old arrested for attempting to sell blackbuck antlers

Pune City Police Crime Branch arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to sell blackbuck antlers.

Crime branch sleuths received a tip-off that a person was looking for potential buyers for the antlers. Police said a trap was laid on Tuesday afternoon in Bibvewadi and the man was detained based on the information. Police recovered blackbuck antlers from his possession. Blackbucks are protected in India as per Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Unit 3 of the Crime Branch said, “The arrested youth is pursuing a polytechnic course and he told us that he found the antlers a couple of years ago. He does not have any criminal record. While he said he was disposing of the antlers, we have reasons to believe that he was trying to sell it. We are verifying his claims.”

A team comprising PSI Kiran Adagale and constables Wilson DSouza, Kishor Shinde, Mehboob Mokashi, Sachin Gaikwad, Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Rathod and Atul Sathe are probing the case.