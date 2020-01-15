Pune: Newborn twins found abandoned near Pashan lake

The infants were found by morning walkers. The infants were found by morning walkers.

Newborn twins — a boy and a girl — were found abandoned near Pashan lake Tuesday morning, police said. The infants were reportedly spotted by morning walkers around 8.30 am.

According to police, locals heard the cries of the infants and found them wrapped in a blanket near the lake area following which they alerted the Chaturshringi police. The children, police said, have been taken to Sassoon hospital for check-up.

“The two babies were taken to Society of Friends of Sassoon Hospitals (SOFOSH). An offence has been lodged in the matter even as investigation is on to identify their parents. We are also trying to find who had dumped the babies,” Police Inspector Anil Shevale of Chaturshringi police station said. The case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC. Meanwhile, some of the local women have extended help and reportedly arranged milk for the babies.

