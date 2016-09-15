Pune: New test at NIV to detect dengue, chikungunya within five days of fever

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has recently set up a new molecular test that can detect dengue and chikungunya within five days of onset of fever. While there is already a World Health Organization (WHO) approved test kit that is the backbone of accurate dengue specific immunoglobulin M -IgM testing and has been given to various agencies, the new molecular test can detect any of the four serotypes of dengue as well as chikungunya.

“NIV has recently set up a newer molecular assay that can detect viral RNAs of any dengue serotypes as well as chikungunya. This is useful in acute phase of infection from the day of the onset of fever till the next 5 days,” officials said.

Accurate and timely diagnosis of dengue virus is important for early detection of dengue virus infection. During the first seven days of these illnesses like dengue and chikungunya, viral RNA can often be identified in serum and real-time polymerase chain reaction is the preferred test.

Presently, NS1 antigen tests is used as a rapid diagnostic test. While most laboratories have limited funds to set up Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests, the NS1 antigen test is taken up as an alternative method for early detection of dengue. According to NIV officials, all 4 serotypes of dengue viruses are circulating in the country.

127 mosquito breeding sites found on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the insect control department of the Pune Municipal Corporation surveyed 23,430 houses, of which mosquito breeding sites were found at 127 places. Again, areas under Dhole Patil ward office, Nagar Road ward office, Kondhwa Wanowrie ward office and Ghole road ward office were found to be having a high number of mosquito breeding sites, according to a statement by the insect control department issued today. A total fine of Rs 9,500 was levied in 11 places on Wednesday.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App