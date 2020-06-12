Pune: New patients emerge more from outside containment zones than from within

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has also increased from 14 to 19 days in the PMC area (Representational) Meanwhile, the doubling rate has also increased from 14 to 19 days in the PMC area (Representational)

The lifting of the lockdown seems to have started showing its effects on the city, as the number of new coronavirus cases outside containment zones in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction are emerging to be more than those in containment zones in the same area.

As per data released by the PMC, the number of new patients per day in containment zones in the civic jurisdiction were more than those outside containment areas till June 4. However, the trend changed from June 5, when of a total of 184 patients, 100 were from outside containment areas, while the rest were from within. For the next two days, it remained almost equal. However, again on June 8, PMC registered 105 new patients from outside the containment zone, and 77 from within.

The trend continued on June 9, with 86 new patients from outside containment zones and 59 from within. The largest difference was registered on June 10, as 189 new patients were registered outside containment zones, and 104 from within containment zones.

The PMC, on June 1, declared 66 areas as containment zones based on the review of the pandemic situation in its jurisdiction. However, the area has been shrunk from 10.46 sq kilometre to 9.28 sq km, declared on May 18, as the civic administration has brought down the size of the containment zones from pockets to housing societies. The number of new patients since June 1 has been 1,057 in new containment zones, and 995 outside these areas.

The unlocking began from June 3, after the Union government decided to impose major relaxations on the lockdown rules. Permission for commercial activities and offices was given in a restricted manner outside containment areas. The use of private vehicles outside containment areas was allowed as well.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has also increased from 14 to 19 days in the PMC area. Progressive cases were 4,107 on May 21, which doubled to 8,205 on June 9. The increased number of patients getting cured also reduced the trend of active cases against overall positive cases to 29 per cent, below the 30 per cent mark for the first time, on June 11.

Based on the changed trend, the PMC has revised projection of the infrastructure required for active patients. Accordingly, the PMC will not fall short of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators till July 15, but is likely to have a large shortage thereafter.

PMC data also revealed that it would have a shortage of 172 ventilators and 282 ICU beds on July 31, when it predicts there would be more critical patients based on the current trend. However, there will be an ample number of vacant isolation beds for admitting Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

“The situation is in control as the number of new patients have definitely been increasing, but the number of those cured has also been increasing,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He added that the civic administration has been revising containment zones based on the number of patients being found in various areas. “Moreover, the PMC has no shortage of beds for now to treat patients. No one can predict the situation in the future, but the increased number of patients getting cured is a big relief for everyone. It will help in reducing the fear around the disease,” Mohol said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd