Pune: New multispecialty building at Sassoon general hospital to be fully ready by end of February

The multispecialty building was conceptualised in 2008, but lack of funds delayed construction work. The multispecialty building was conceptualised in 2008, but lack of funds delayed construction work. (Representational)

The 11-storey multispecialty building at Sassoon General Hospital, which has taken over a decade to be constructed and was put to use when Pune faced an onslaught of Covid-19 cases last year, will finally be completed by the end of February.

Specially designed mineral wall panels from Italy will be fixed at the 11 major operation theatre complexes while an additional liquid oxygen tank with 15-kl capacity will be commissioned soon, said S Chokalingam, settlement commissioner, also holding charge of administrator of the government-run hospital.

Chokalingam said an express feeder supply facility had been set up recently so that local power shutdowns did not affect hospital services.

The multispecialty building was conceptualised in 2008, but lack of funds delayed construction work.

Rising number of Covid cases prompted the district administration to revitalise the project, ramp up infrastructure and augment bed strength. Despite several teething issues, including overconsumption of high flow oxygen and vacating some floors to move Covid patients to other buildings on the campus, the Sassoon administration said the works would be completed by February end. The multispecialty building will have 11 operation theatres apart from blood bank and departments of paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and other super-specialties. Post-operative care of patients will be a major area of focus at this multispecialty building.

Chokalingam said the specially designed mineral wall panels inside operation theatres would be resistant to chemicals and easy to clean. Unlike traditional OTs, the modular ones have specially designed walls and high quality panels with fewer grooves and holes. The panels have antibacterial properties and are resistant to frequent fumigation and help in decreasing infection.

“We have been looking for cost-effective solutions and, hence, technical experts from College of Engineering Pune have been guiding us. A weekly review is being conducted and cost of the entire building is approximately Rs 100 crore,” Chokalingam said.

With a dip in Covid-19 cases, Sassoon hospital authorities have also had fewer than 60 positive patients in the last week. At present, patients are being treated at the multispecialty building.

“However, with declining numbers, a decision can be taken if there is a need to relocate them to another building on the campus,” said Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital.

To date, 22,909 suspected and positive Covid patients have been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. Of them, 5,321 persons were Covid positive and treated at the hospital. A total of 1,874 deaths were registered at the hospital while 3,062 have recovered and been discharged. Authorities said they had tested as many as 1.87 lakh samples from various places, and 23,569 had tested positive.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.