Pune New Live Updates: Bypoll counting tomorrow, check traffic restrictions in Pune’s Koregaon Park

Pune News Live Updates, March 01, 2023: Traffic modifications have been declared by the Pune city police for the Koregaon Park region during the vote counting for the Kasba Peth Assembly by-elections, which will be held on Thursday. The by-polls for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly were conducted on February 26, and the counting will commence on Thursday morning. The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth constituency will occur at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Koregaon Park.

A day after the Bombay High Court directed the city police to quash FIRs registered against a Congress worker for posting a video on state minister Chandrakant Patil’s alleged objectionable remarks against social reformers, the Congress sought the resignation of the BJP leader “on moral grounds” while accusing him of putting pressure on the administration to file a false case against the party worker.

In other news, Amit Vashist, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner for Zone 1, emphasized that construction workers are at a higher risk of accidents on construction sites. He has therefore urged construction companies to register their workers with the Provident Fund office. This would provide the workers with a sense of security both financially and socially.