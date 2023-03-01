scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Pune New Live Updates: Bypoll counting tomorrow, check traffic restrictions in Pune’s Koregaon Park

Pune News Live Updates: State Congress leader Ramesh Iyer said the FIR was filed with malafide intention. “It was a false case with political vendetta,” he said.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | March 1, 2023 11:32 IST
pune vote counting tomorrow, pune news, pune traffic, indian expressThe counting for the Kasba Peth constituency will be held at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown premises in Koregaon Park. (File Representational Photo)

Pune News Live Updates, March 01, 2023:  Traffic modifications have been declared by the Pune city police for the Koregaon Park region during the vote counting for the Kasba Peth Assembly by-elections, which will be held on Thursday. The by-polls for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly were conducted on February 26, and the counting will commence on Thursday morning. The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth constituency will occur at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Koregaon Park.

A day after the Bombay High Court directed the city police to quash FIRs registered against a Congress worker for posting a video on state minister Chandrakant Patil’s alleged objectionable remarks against social reformers, the Congress sought the resignation of the BJP leader “on moral grounds” while accusing him of putting pressure on the administration to file a false case against the party worker.

In other news, Amit Vashist, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner for Zone 1, emphasized that construction workers are at a higher risk of accidents on construction sites. He has therefore urged construction companies to register their workers with the Provident Fund office. This would provide the workers with a sense of security both financially and socially.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Mycophenolate effective in treating Covid-19: Study by Sahyadri doctors; Follow this space for more updates

10:36 (IST)01 Mar 2023
Weather forecast 🌥️

As per the weather forecast, Pune is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 34 degrees and a minimum temperature of 13 degrees. The weather bureau has predicted mostly clear skies for the city.

10:32 (IST)01 Mar 2023
Good Morning :)

Welcome to the Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city. 

After hottest February since 1877, brace for more heat, says IMD

The weather department has said that India experienced the hottest February this year since 1877. During a virtual press briefing held Tuesday, SC Bhan, head of Hydromet & Agromet Advisory Services, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said a combination of factors like the lack of winter rain, clear skies, and anticyclones led to the rise in temperatures. Bhan added that maximum temperatures went past the normal range by 8-9 degree Celsius in February.

Cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, to spread awareness on diabetes

Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder of FFD, was present on the occasion. Veeranarayan Kulkarni said the initiative aims at spreading awareness on diabetes. People should be aware of their lifestyle, exercise, eat right and do away with junk food.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:30 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close