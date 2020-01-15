Pune: New facility near Naidu hospital to hold more dogs for sterilisation

The work will cost Rs 4 crore as the new facility will be constructed as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which includes operation theatre, kitchen, pre-operative room and post-operative care facility. (Representational Image) The work will cost Rs 4 crore as the new facility will be constructed as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which includes operation theatre, kitchen, pre-operative room and post-operative care facility. (Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reconstruct the dog pound in the area near the Naidu hospital, run by the civic administration, while increasing its capacity to handle 350 dogs at once as compared to its present capacity of accommodating 100 dogs.

A total of 20 dogs are sterilised daily in the facility while keeping them for five days in the pound for post-operative care. “The existing dog pound in the area near Naidu hospital is old and needs to be reconstructed. This will increase the capacity to accommodate 350 dogs at a time and will also enable sterilisation of more dogs in a day,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of PMC Standing Committee.

The work will cost Rs 4 crore as the new facility will be constructed as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which includes operation theatre, kitchen, pre-operative room and post-operative care facility, he said, adding that the existing structure of the dog pound has to be demolished to develop the new facility.

The PMC is also developing a dog pound at Baner, Rasane said, adding that it will help tackle the increasing population of strays in the city.

The PMC has faced criticism over the increasing population of stray dogs in the city and its failure to check the rising incidents of dog bites on the streets.

