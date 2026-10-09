Pune-Delhi trains running as per schedule, none cancelled: Official

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All trains connecting Pune to New Delhi are running as scheduled, and none has been cancelled, despite Northern Railway‘s order to cancel several Mail and Express services ahead of a protest in the capital on Saturday, officials of the Pune railway division said.
“No trains connecting Pune to New Delhi have been cancelled. This includes the Goa Express, Nizamuddin Duronto, Jhelum Express and Sampark Kranti Express. All of them are running as per their schedule,” Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, Pune Railway Division, told the Indian Express.
Earlier, a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said that all Mail and Express trains leaving their originating stations after 2 pm. on Friday, and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, would be cancelled at their source.
The move comes a day before a planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Four trains link Pune with the national capital region. The Goa Express (12779) runs daily, leaving Pune at 4.30 am and reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction at 6.25 am the next day.
The Sampark Kranti Express (12629), which runs on Wednesdays and Fridays, leaves Pune at 9 am and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:40 am the next day.
The Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express (12263) runs on Tuesdays and Fridays, leaving Pune at 11.10 am and arriving at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7 am the next day. The Jhelum Express (11077) runs daily, leaves Pune at 5:20 p.m. and reaches Jammu Tawi at 9.45 am on the second day.
Passengers travelling to New Delhi on Saturday are advised to check the latest status of their trains with the Railways before starting their journey.