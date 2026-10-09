Pune-Delhi trains running as per schedule, none cancelled: Official

The move comes a day before a planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Express photos by Akash Patil)

All trains connecting Pune to New Delhi are running as scheduled, and none has been cancelled, despite Northern Railway‘s order to cancel several Mail and Express services ahead of a protest in the capital on Saturday, officials of the Pune railway division said.

“No trains connecting Pune to New Delhi have been cancelled. This includes the Goa Express, Nizamuddin Duronto, Jhelum Express and Sampark Kranti Express. All of them are running as per their schedule,” Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, Pune Railway Division, told the Indian Express.

Earlier, a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said that all Mail and Express trains leaving their originating stations after 2 pm. on Friday, and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, would be cancelled at their source.