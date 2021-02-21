Pune: Curbs on night movement, school colleges shut to control COVID-19 spread

In the light of the increasing rate of spread of coronavirus, the Pune District administration has announced fresh restrictions on night-time movement, large gatherings and operations of restaurants and bars.

A Covid-19 review meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday morning, where the district health and administrative machinery participated. Several Members of Parliament (MP) and Legislative Assembly (MLAs) participated in the meeting as well. Follow Covid-19 Live Updates here

After the meeting, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a press conference to announce the decisions taken in the meeting.

“In Maharashtra, the positivity rate is going up. In Pune District it has gone up to 10 per cent. 15 days ago, the positivity rate was only about 4.5 to 5 per cent. It has grown fast. Considering the fact that last year, we had seen a similar trend where the positivity rate had grown from 2 to 4 per cent to 10 per cent in first few months and then for in next three months the rate had become very high. To avoid this, we are taking some precautionary measures” said Rao.

The measures announced are as follows:

Schools, colleges to remain shut until February 28. Decision will be reviewed next Friday.

Hotels, restaurants, bars will have to shut at 11 pm (instead of 1.30 am as per prevailing guidelines).

‘Limited Curfew’ to be imposed between 11 pm to 6 am from Monday (February 22). People can step out of their homes only for essential work. Vegetable vendors, newspaper vendors and others involved in morning activities excluded.

Private coaching classes will remain shut. Those providing coaching for civil services (MPSC/UPSC) will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Micro-containment zones will be identified in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas.

No curb on inter-district transport but travellers and transport agencies have been asked to follow COVID guidelines.

Prior permission from the police mandatory for marriage functions.

Single window system to be set up at police headquarters/stations to avoid trouble for citizens. More than 200 persons won’t be allowed.

Similar curbs on political, religious or any other gathering as well.

