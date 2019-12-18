Pune: New civic polls likely to be on ‘one ward, one corporator’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

AFTER more than a decade, the next municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held on the one ward, one corporator basis. Currently, one panel or prabhag is represented by as many as four corporators. The next civic elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are due in February 2022.

The state government, too, is also likely to scrap direct election system of sarpanch, a move begun by the previous government.

A Bill to change the existing system is likely to be introduced in the current session of the Assembly. NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had spoken about the one ward, one corporator system last week in Pimpri-Chinchwad, has apparently taken the initiative to change both systems.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on Tuesday that the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Tuesday. “I think it will come up in the House in a day or two…Ajit Pawar knows all about it,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, Ajit Pawar was not available for comment.

NCP MLA Anna Bansode, who attended the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Some MLAs demanded one corporator ward, some demanded two corporator ward…there was no agreement.”

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the issue will come up before the House on Friday. “We are in favour of one ward, one corporator system.”

During the 2017 civic elections, held both for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, four corporators were elected from each panel or prabhag. In 2012 elections, two corporators were elected from each panel. In 2007, the one ward, one corporator system was in existence. In 2002, three corporators were elected from one panel or prabhag. In 1997 and 1992, the one corporator, one panel system was in existence.

Former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mangala Kadam said, “Our party leader Ajit Pawar told us last week that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was discussing whether it should be one corporator or two corporator ward.” Kadam said she was in favour of one corporator one ward system. “Currently, in four corporator panels, all four corporators keep disagreeing or arguing and in the process, development takes a hit. Besides, people are unnecessarily asked to vote four times instead of choosing one out of the lot,” she said.

Maruti Bhapkar, who was elected as an Independent corporator in the 2007 elections, had on Saturday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to return to the old system of one ward, one corporator as the current one was hampering development. “I had urged the chief minister to go back to the old system of one corporator, one ward to remove the existing confusion and unnecessary hurdles for development. I had also urged him to start gram sabhas, which were mandatory under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act,” he said.

Shyam Lande, another corporator, said one corporator ward in a panel in a vast area also becomes a big problem to manage for corporators. “A corporator stays in one corner but has to look after the interest of an area a few kilometres away. A corporator should be given a smaller area to work for and ensure quality of development,” he said.

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap said no Bill regarding any new civic system was placed in the House. “There was a lot of chaos in the House today and so it was difficult to find out what was going on,” he said.

Stating that he was against the one ward, one corporator system, Jagtap said, “But we cannot help as the current government is seeking to replace the old system, which was doing well.”

Meanwhile, Raut said the state government is also likely to change the system wherein sarpanches were being elected directly by the people. The system of directly electing sarpanches was started by the BJP-Sena government in 2016. Raut said the system was creating confusion as it led to “sarpanch from one party and majority of other parties.” “Since all powers were with the sarpanches, it also led to autocratic behaviour of sarpanches,” said Raju Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Paksha.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App