Pune: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan aims to bring Sanskrit into mainstream

Sanskrit as a medium of instruction is currently not recognised by the Maharashtra government. (File Photo)

In an ambitious move to increase the reach and education of Sanskrit, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan has convened a meeting of parents to discuss the possibility of introducing the language as the medium of instruction for the primary section. Nandakumar Kakirde, Director and Honorary Secretary of the Trust, said the meeting would seek feedback from parents who want their children to be instructed in the classical language.

Despite its recognition as one of the six classical languages in India, Sanskirt has largely been used only by scholars. Barring a few exceptions, popular and common usage of the language has been few and far between. The importance of the language can hardly be over emphasised given the rich heritage and body of work associated with it.

Kakirde said the main aim behind the introduction of Sanskrit as a medium of instruction was to mainstream the language. However, several technical hurdles are present before the plan can materialise. Response from parents, he said, was the biggest uncertainty in the project. “The obvious question that would be on everyone’s minds is what would the child do after he clears his board exam. Will the child be able to opt for professional courses, as such courses in Sanskrit are not available,” he said.

Another hurdle which Kakirde sees is that Sanskrit as a medium of instruction is not recognised by the Maharashtra government. Thus, there are neither curriculum nor textbooks available in the language. “We have had discussions with the education commissioner on the matter,” he said.

While Sanskrit would be the medium of instruction, the course would follow the state government’s SSC board syllabus. Paucity of teachers would also be a major problem in proper implementation of the plan.

The meeting with parents will be held on February 27 at 4 pm.