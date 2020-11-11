Pune: Nepali woman residing illegally in Army officer’s quarters in CME held

A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases, including murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, was killed in an encounter with police late Monday night.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a woman from Nepal, who was found to be illegally residing in the premises of College of Military Engineering (CME) in Punr’s Dapodi.

Police have identified the accused woman as Elisa Manoj Pande Khadka (26), a native of Nawalparasi in the Lumbini zone, Nepal. The Police is also investigating the role of an Indian Army officer of Captain rank in whose quarters the woman was residing for the past few months.

Police sub-inspector Sanjay Kale lodged an first information report (FIR) in the case at the Bhosari police station on Tuesday. As per the FIR, a complaint was received from one Imran Abdul Kadir Hajwani of Bhavani Peth against Elisa Khadka that she allegedly cheated him of Rs 85 lakhs on assurances of making him a partner in a parking contract in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). FIR mentions that the Indian Embassy gave a letter to the police in conducting a proper investigation in this case. It was known that Khadka was residing in CME premises.

So the Pimpri Chinchwad police contacted the CME authorities seeking their help in the investigation. A CME team was provided for assisting the police. During searches in the CME premises, they found Khadka at the residential quarters of an Army Captain.

FIR mentions that Khadka told cops that she entered the CME premises illegally by jumping the CME wall in Phugewadi area around 11.30 pm on March 23, 2020 and has been residing inside the Army Captain’s quarter since then.

Police said Khadka did not reply properly to their questions pertaining to the reason she entered and continued to stay in CME premises. In the FIR, police have mentioned that they believe the woman (Khadka) might be residing in CME for causing a threat to the life of Army officers and Army property.

During the probe, police have confirmed that Khadka had met the Army Captain at a pub in Koregaon Park sometime before March. So the police are also investigating the Army Captain’s role in the case.

Khadka has been booked under sections 453 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong full restraint) and section 120 of the Bombay Police Act, 1951.

Senior police inspector Shankat Awatade said, “We have arrested the Nepali woman. She was produced before the court on Tuesday. The court has remanded her to police custody till November 12…..An officer of Captain rank of the Indian Army has also been named as an accused in this case. We have sought from Army authorities to question him.”

