Pune: Nehrunagar jumbo facility to get call centre, additional security

In a bid to avoid the host of issues faced by the jumbo hospital at CoEP, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken a slew of steps to streamline the functioning of the 800-bed jumbo hospital in Nehrunagar.

The civic administration has decided to set up a call centre outside the facility. “… It will be functional in a day or two. The call centre will provide information to relatives about the health status of patients. It will also provide information to people about the availability of beds,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Monday.

“We are also planning to put out medical bulletins… the doctors will provide information about the patients’ health at least twice a day,” said the PCMC chief.

The civic administration will not allow patients, who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city, to be shifted to the facility. Civic officials said they are primarily admitting patients who have been tested at YCM Hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital.

Hardikar said so far, 300 patients had been admitted at the facility. “Of these, seven have died while 12 have been discharged,” he said.

The civic chief added, “… We will allow our medical team to settle down and get their act together. At the same time, we cannot deny permission to patients whose oxygen levels have dipped to 30 and 40 per cent and who need immediate ventilator beds. We have to consider all aspects before admitting patients”.

“We have also increased security outside the facility,” he added.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said,”We are ensuring that existing patients are stabilised… other patients will be admitted in a phase-wise manner… and only when most of the current patients have been taken care of…”.

The jumbo hospital is a joint initiative of the PCMC, PMRDA and the district collectorate. A private agency is looking after the management of the hospital. “The agency has provided 600 staffers, including doctors, nurses and other support staff. It is the only agency managing the hospital,” said Hardikar.

Meanwhile, at the Auto Cluster Covid Care Centre, staffers showered flowers on five patients who were discharged on Monday.

“There are also curbs on the admission of patients at the Auto Cluster facility… we will admit patients in phase-wise manner,” said Patil.

