Pune: Nearly 5000 people in 18-44 yrs age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine

Around 5000 persons in the age group 18 and above were administered Covid 19 vaccine over the weekend.

The vaccination programme commenced in Pune district on May 1 at 19 centres including two in Pune city, three in Pimpri Chinchwad and the remaining in Pune rural.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director of Health, Pune circle said that they were expecting the next batch of Covid 19 vaccine doses by late on Monday evening. The initial lot of 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccine has been distributed to the civic health authorities in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural administration.

At Pune Municipal Corporation immunization officer Dr Suryakant Deokar said that appointments were scheduled as per the online registrations. “Only a limited number of appointments are scheduled daily and this process will go on till May 7,” he said. In Pune, those in the 18+ age group are directed to apply for online registrations and seek an appointment for the vaccine shot between 11 am and 4 pm at Kamala Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi hospital run by the PMC.

Vaccinations however have come to a standstill across private hospitals with second dose beneficiaries subjected to a longer waiting period. “We have no doses at all. Second dose beneficiaries have been told to wait. There is no Covishield or Covaxin dose with us,” Dr H K Sale, Executive director, Noble hospital said.

Across the state, on May 2, a total of 47,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated which included people in the 18 + age group, health care workers and frontline workers. According to the report Pune district has vaccinated 22.94 lakh beneficiaries so far