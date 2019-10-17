Pune: Nearly 25 yrs later, Lakdi Pul opens for two-wheeler traffic

About 25 years after it was closed for two-wheeler traffic between 7 am and 9 pm, the Sambhaji Bridge, popularly known as Lakdi Pul, which connects Deccan Gymkhna to Pune’s Peth areas, has been fully opened for two-wheelers. Police have also invited inputs and suggestions from people to be considered to make the move permanent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh, in a notification issued in this regard, said that two-wheelers were prohibited on Sambhaji Bridge following an administrative order dated April 7, 1994. With the latest notification, bikes will be allowed on Sambhaji Bridge throughout the day. In the old arrangement, only four-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and heavy vehicles were allowed between 7 am and 9 pm, while two-wheelers had to use Z Bridge or other connecting roads to reach from Deccan Gymkhana to Peth areas.

Senior police officers said that changes in the nature and volume of traffic on Karve Road and Alka Chowk has prompted the move to open Sambhaji Bridge for two-wheelers. Police have invited suggestions and inputs from people till October 21 for consideration.

While the present structure of Sambhaji Bridge was completed in early 1920s, the old structure which was wooden leading to the name Lakdi Pul was build in later half of the 18th century for passage of Peshwa Army over Mutha river.