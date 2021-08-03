Pune: Nearly 12 lakh candidates register for FYJC CET, to be held on Aug 21

The last date to register for the CET was August 2, and since no requests have been made to extend the date, it is unlikely that further extension will be given. (Representational Image)

Nearly 12 lakh candidates have registered for the first-ever common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for Class 11, first year junior college (FYJC) admissions. Officials of the Maharashtra state education board said arrangements are being made for around 300 students at each exam centre.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that preparations are being made to hold the CET on August 21 as decided.

A total of 11.96 lakh candidates have already confirmed their registrations while a few forms are yet to be accepted since their online payment is being updated. The last date to register for the CET was August 2, and since no requests have been made to extend the date, it is unlikely that further extension will be given.

Since Class 10 exams have been cancelled across academic boards and results are being declared through internal assessments, the state Education department announced the optional CET to bring uniformity in admissions. Though optional, Class 11 aspirants who take the CET will be given first preference in college admissions and are likely to take away the choice seats at top colleges.

The CET will be a two-hour examination conducted in physical mode and will be in a 100-mark multiple-choice question paper format. It will be conducted on August 21 from 11 am to 1 pm.