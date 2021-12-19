Pune: NDA pays homage to Group Captain Varun Singh

A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday in memory of Group Captain Varun Singh who died on December 15 in a chopper crash.

The Shaurya Chakra awardee was the lone survivor of the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor paid homage to Group Captain Varun Singh on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the academy were present to pay their last respect to Singh.

Group Captain Singh, was an alumnus of 104th NDA Course, India (I) Squadron. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 2004 and mainly flew Jaguars and Tejas during his flying career. He was also an experimental test pilot and was presently posted at the Defence Services Staff College, Welington as the Directing Staff.

“Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations of NDA Cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.” said a press statement from the NDA. The ‘Hut of Remembrance’ at NDA is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the Hut of Remembrance on December 11 in memory of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, the academy alumni who lost their lives during the Coonoor crash.