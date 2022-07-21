scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Pune: NDA pays homage to alumnus killed in accidental blast in Jammu & Kashmir

Captain Anand, an alumnus of the academy's 135th course, and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast on the Line of Control in Poonch district.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 21, 2022 4:45:28 pm
"Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, commandant, NDA, paid homage to Captain Anand on behalf of the NDA fraternity,” said a press statement from the NDA.(Express Photo)

The National Defence Academy on Thursday paid homage to Captain Anand, an alumnus of its 135th course who was killed along with a junior commissioned officer in an accidental grenade blast at a forward location in Jammu and Kashmir on July 17.

“Captain Anand of the 15th battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, made his supreme sacrifice while performing his duties along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector. He was an alumnus of the 135th NDA course, Romeo Squadron. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy on July 21 in his memory. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, commandant, NDA, paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the NDA fraternity,” said a press statement from the NDA.

“Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the release added. The Hut of Remembrance is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of NDA alumni who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

Immediately after the blast, Captain Anand and Subedar Bhagwan Singh, the junior commissioned officer, were evacuated by helicopter to the Army’s Command Hospital at Udhampur, but they succumbed to injuries later. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

