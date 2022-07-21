Pune: NDA pays homage to alumnus killed in accidental blast in Jammu & Kashmir

Updated: July 21, 2022 4:45:28 pm
The National Defence Academy on Thursday paid homage to Captain Anand, an alumnus of its 135th course who was killed along with a junior commissioned officer in an accidental grenade blast at a forward location in Jammu and Kashmir on July 17.
“Captain Anand of the 15th battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, made his supreme sacrifice while performing his duties along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector. He was an alumnus of the 135th NDA course, Romeo Squadron. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy on July 21 in his memory. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, commandant, NDA, paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the NDA fraternity,” said a press statement from the NDA.
“Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the release added. The Hut of Remembrance is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of NDA alumni who lay down their lives in the line of duty.
Immediately after the blast, Captain Anand and Subedar Bhagwan Singh, the junior commissioned officer, were evacuated by helicopter to the Army’s Command Hospital at Udhampur, but they succumbed to injuries later. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Latest News
Delhi LG advises Arvind Kejriwal to not attend Singapore event, Sisodia says CM will apply for political clearance at MEA
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Marburg
Explained: Why has Netflix announced a cheaper but ad-supported version of its service?
#PaneerButterMasala trends on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor joins in
Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 56 pc in June quarter
China to repay more depositors to defuse rural bank scandal
Kerala: Car racing at night leads to death of one person
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar
Explained: The history and culture of eating ‘muri’, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Centre’s GST regime
Like other services, reservation applicable in ‘Agnipath’ scheme too: Govt
Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix