Pune: NDA pays homage to alumnus Col Viplav Tripathi killed in Manipur ambush

The National Defence Academy (NDA) paid homage to Colonel Viplav Tripathi, an alumnus of the 102nd course of the tri-services academy, who was killed along with his wife and five-year-old son during an ambush by militants in Manipur on November 13.

To pay homage to the officer, a wreath-laying ceremony was held Tuesday at the Hut of Remembrance, a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of the armed forces who lay down their lives in the line of duty.’

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles (Khuga Battalion), was killed along with his family members during an ambush in Churachandpur district of Manipur. Four Quick Reaction Team personnel were also killed in the IED attack.

“Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” a press statement from the NDA said.

NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor paid homage to the braveheart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the academy and representatives of the 102nd course of the NDA were present to pay homage to the departed officer.

Col Tripathi was an alumnus of 102 NDA Course, M Squadron, and passed out in May 2002. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he was commissioned in the 2 Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.