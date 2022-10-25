Pune: NDA pays homage to alumnus killed in Arunachal helicopter crash

The National Defence Academy (NDA) organised a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at its ‘Hut of Remembrance’ in Pune in memory of Major Mustafa Bohara, who was one of the five killed in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

“Major Mustafa Bohara of 252 Army Aviation, in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, made his supreme sacrifice while performing his duties on October 21 during an Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh. He was an alumnus of the 128th NDA Course, November Squadron…” said an NDA press statement. NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar paid homage to Major Bohara on behalf of the NDA fraternity, it added.

“Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the statement added.

The ALH carrying five army personnel was on regular sortie when it crashed on October 21 morning near Migging. Major Bohara and Major Vikas Bhambhu were the pilots. The three victims were identified as craftsman Aswin KV, havildar Biresh Sinha and Naik Rohitashva Kumar.

The ‘Hut of Remembrance’ is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of NDA officers.