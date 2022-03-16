Pune: NDA dedicates anteroom to war hero alumni naval veteran

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has dedicated a new anteroom to the 1971 war hero and decorated naval veteran Rear Admiral (Retd) Santosh Kumar Gupta. The facility was inaugurated by the Maha Vir Chakra awardee himself in a ceremony held at the premier tri-services academy on Tuesday.

Rear admiral Gupta was the Commanding Officer of a Naval Air Squadron operating from the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. He is an alumnus of the 10th course of the NDA from 1956 and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1958.

Gupta inaugurated the facility in the presence of NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor and veterans and other officials of the academy. The function also had Subedar Major Sanjay Singh, Param Vir Chakra and other gallantry award winners in attendance.

“On December 9, 1971, then Lieutenant Commander Gupta posted onboard INS Vikrant, pressed home a strike of Seahawk aircraft against enemy targets in Khulna in face of a fierce barrage of anti-aircraft gunfire. His aircraft was hit and damaged by enemy fire. However, regardless of his personal safety and in the face of extreme danger, Lieutenant Commander Gupta continued to lead the attack with indomitable determination and skill and then led his divisions on board back to safety. For this conspicuous gallantry and exemplary leadership Lieutenant Commander Gupta was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.” said a press statement from the NDA.

The NDA with its rich history of over 70 years is a premier joint services training institute. Most of the heritage buildings and infrastructure present at NDA have been named after its alumni military heroes.