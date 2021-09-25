Pune: NDA cadet from Maldives dies during physical training

A 22-year-old cadet from Maldives undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune collapsed and died during a training activity on Saturday afternoon. The academy said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the incident.

Police officials said the incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday when a group of cadets was undergoing outdoor physical training activity.

The NDA said in a statement, “Cadet Mohammad Sulthan Ahmed of Maldives collapsed during an organized training activity at the National Defence Academy on September 25. Despite best efforts the cadet could not be revived. A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The cadet had reported to NDA on March 12 as part of the 145 course and was in the second term. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

The press statement added, “The Maldivian Embassy has been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate Police Authority. All arrangements are being made to provide a befitting send-off to the deceased with appropriate Military Honours, in consultation with the Maldives Embassy.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) for Pune City police, Pornima Gaikwad, said, “As per primary information given to us, the cadet collapsed during physical training activity on Saturday afternoon. He was taken to Military Hospital in Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead. The NDA authorities subsequently informed us. We have registered an incident report under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and a probe has been launched into the circumstances leading to his death.”

Along with Indian cadets, the premier tri-services academy conducts training of cadets from friendly foreign countries.

In 2013, a 19-year-old cadet, who hailed from Uttarakhand, had collapsed and died during night navigation activity at the NDA.