Pune: NCRA releases book in memory of founder-director Govind Swarup

To mark astronomer Govind Swarup’s first death anniversary, TIFR-National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) has published a book ‘Govind Swarup: Memories and Tributes’.

Swarup, who passed away on September 7, 2020, was the founder-director of NCRA.

Swarup was the man who sowed the seeds of radio astronomy research in India and succeeded in creating a group of radio astronomers in the country. It was under his leadership that India built the Ooty Radio Telescope during 1965 – 1970 and later Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, which was commissioned in 2000.

Dr Swarup (second from left) with colleagues at Stanford University during his PhD days, Photo Credit: Joseph Pawsey) Dr Swarup (second from left) with colleagues at Stanford University during his PhD days, Photo Credit: Joseph Pawsey)

The 82-page book, with a foreword by NCRA director Prof Yashwant Gupta, is a compilation of tributes and personal stories from who’s who from the fields of astronomy and science within India and abroad. The e-book can be read on http://www.ncra.tifr.res.in/ncra/memorial_book_v1.pdf

The book comprises messages from some of the key personalities starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Anil Kakodkar, former secretary, Department of Atomic Energy: Prof Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary, Department of Science and Technology; R Chidambaram, former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India; K Kasturirangan, former chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation.

Other scientists who have shared their thoughts about Swarup in the book were Raghunath Mashelkar, former director-general, CSIR ; Jayant Narlikar, Ajit Kembhavi, Somak Rauchadhury, Dipankar Bhattacharya, SN Tandon and Neeraj Gupta from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics; Rohini Godbole and Chanda Jog, honorary professors at Indian Institute of Sciences along with senior scientists and astronomers from other national institutes including Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research – Kolkata and Mohali among others.

Ron Ekers, former director, Very Large Array, USA; WM Goss of National Radio Astronomy Observatory , USA; Bernard Fanaroff, former director, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, too, have contributed with their thoughts on Swarup.