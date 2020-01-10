Pune: NCP MLC, BJP corporator wife among 16 booked in bank fraud case

A First Information Report in the case was registered on Wednesday at the Shivajinagar police station under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. (Representational) A First Information Report in the case was registered on Wednesday at the Shivajinagar police station under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. (Representational)

MONTHS after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed sanctions against the Pune-headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank, Pune City Police has registered a criminal offence against 16 of its office-bearers in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71 crore through cheating and forgery. Those booked in the case include NCP leader and Member of state Legislative Council Anil Bhosale and his wife Reshma Bhosale, who is a BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

A First Information Report in the case was registered on Wednesday at the Shivajinagar police station under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. The FIR has been filed on behalf of the auditor, who conducted an audit of the bank for financial year 2018-19, following directions from the Reserve Bank of India.

“The audit revealed that there was a shortfall of over Rs 71 crore in the cash-on-hand segment. The suspects have allegedly colluded with each other and cheated the bank by manipulating records,” said a police officer.

In October last year, the state Cooperatives Department had dismissed the Board of Directors of the bank and appointed an outside administrator. The RBI, in May last year, imposed restrictions on the bank transactions after adverse features and alleged irregularities came to light, said a police officer. These restrictions were extended further in October last year.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App