scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Pune: NCP MLA urges civic body to allow corporators to use development funds in housing societies

Last month, the state planning department had issued a government resolution, allowing utilisation of MLA funds for specific development works in housing societies

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 5, 2022 7:43:03 pm
NCP legislator Sunil Tingre has now urged the PMC to allow corporators to utilize their development funds in housing societies. (File)

After the state government gave its nod to his request, permitting the use of MLA local area development funds for certain works in housing societies, NCP legislator Sunil Tingre has now urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to similarly allow corporators to utilize their development funds in housing societies.

Last month, the state planning department had issued a government resolution, allowing utilisation of MLA funds for specific development works in housing societies, such as rainwater harvesting projects, installation of sewage treatment plant, solar panels, CCTV cameras, and construction of footpaths, open gyms and gardens.

However, the state government had clarified that housing societies will have to bear 25 per cent of the cost. It had also said that a housing society can benefit from LAD funds only if it has carried out an audit and has an occupancy certificate. The housing society should not have been constructed on illegal land either, the government had added.

Read |Pune: MSEDCL detects power theft worth Rs 98 lakh, cops book two

“The corporators face a lot of problems in effective utilization of development funds due to unavailability of land. A large population of the city lives in housing societies. The housing societies face a lot of technical and financial problems in undertaking development works,” Tingre said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Pune

“The corporators are unable to undertake basic development work in housing societies, including work on internal roads, storm water drains, water pipelines… due to inability to spend their development funds,” he added.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement