Pune: NCP MLA urges civic body to allow corporators to use development funds in housing societies

After the state government gave its nod to his request, permitting the use of MLA local area development funds for certain works in housing societies, NCP legislator Sunil Tingre has now urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to similarly allow corporators to utilize their development funds in housing societies.

Last month, the state planning department had issued a government resolution, allowing utilisation of MLA funds for specific development works in housing societies, such as rainwater harvesting projects, installation of sewage treatment plant, solar panels, CCTV cameras, and construction of footpaths, open gyms and gardens.

However, the state government had clarified that housing societies will have to bear 25 per cent of the cost. It had also said that a housing society can benefit from LAD funds only if it has carried out an audit and has an occupancy certificate. The housing society should not have been constructed on illegal land either, the government had added.

“The corporators face a lot of problems in effective utilization of development funds due to unavailability of land. A large population of the city lives in housing societies. The housing societies face a lot of technical and financial problems in undertaking development works,” Tingre said.

“The corporators are unable to undertake basic development work in housing societies, including work on internal roads, storm water drains, water pipelines… due to inability to spend their development funds,” he added.