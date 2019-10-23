Pune: NCP leader among 2 granted bail in case of abetment to suicide

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to NCP leader and former deputy mayor of Pune, Deepak Mankar, and his associate Sudhir Sutar in the case of abetment to suicide of a property dealer in Pune. The court also observed ‘non-application of mind’ on the part of Pune police in the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Property dealer Jitendra Jagtap, who was also custodian of a land owned by Mankar (60), had committed suicide in the first week of June last year, by jumping in front of a moving train. Police had recovered a note, in which Jagtap had named Mankar and six others, saying they were threatening and mentally harassing him over financial transactions in connection with a plot of land in Rasta Peth area.

After rejection of his anticipatory bail, Mankar was arrested in August last year and was also booked under the stringent MCOCA. Sutar was arrested before him.

Advocate Prashant Patil, lawyer for both Mankar and Sutar, said: “My clients were arrested under the provisions of MCOCA by the Pune Police. We moved a writ petition before the Bombay High Court for challenging the provisions of MCOCA being draconian in nature and also being in violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. We argued at length on the facts of the case and submitted before the High Court as to why my clients need to be granted bail. The High Court was kind enough to accept the submissions, and has directed my clients to be released on bail.”

In its order, the bench, comprising Justice N J Jamadar and Justice Ranjit More, said: “The overall perusal of the material against the petitioners, in both the writ petitions even if taken at its face value does not disclose sufficient or tangible material which would, prima facie, justify the invocation of the provisions of MCOCA against the petitioners as an organised crime syndicate. The petitioners are languishing in jail since last more than one year. In such circumstances, we are, prima facie, satisfied that the order passed by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Pune, suffers from non application of mind as no material is produced on record as part of the chargesheet justifying the invocation of provisions of MCOCA against the petitioners.”

The order further read: “We are satisfied that at this stage material on record is not sufficient to establish that the various offences allegedly committed by the various accused were committed as members of the organised crime syndicate. The findings recorded by us are merely prima facie and tentative in nature and, in any case, they will have no bearing on the merits of the case and trial court is at liberty to decide the cases on the basis of evidence adduced before it at the time of trial without being influenced by the aforesaid observations.”