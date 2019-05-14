Pune: NCP corporator Yuvraj Beldare, brother booked for forgery, land grab bid

PMC corporator Yuvraj Beldare and his brother have been booked for allegedly forging property documents and trying to grab a land in Ambegaon Budruk.

An FIR has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against Beldare, an incumbent NCP corporator from Katraj Ambegaon, and his brother Nandakumar on the complaint of a Pune-based developer, Sidharth Hemant Dangi, a resident of Narhe.

As per the FIR, Dangi and his family members had entered into a sale deed with the Beldare brothers in 2017 for a piece of land in Ambegaon Budruk and had paid Rs 1.4 crore for the property.

A police officer from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “Dangi, in his complaint, said that when he and his family members signed the deal, Beldare allegedly made forged papers to show that the land had been sold to them.”

“Recently, when the suspects tried to take possession of the said piece of land, Beldare approached the police station with a complaint. After primary probe, an FIR on charges of forgery and cheating has been registered,” the officer said. Sub-inspector Khanvilkar, who is investigating the case, said: “We have not made any arrest in the matter till now. We are probing all the facts that have come to fore so far.”

Despite repeated attempts, Yuvraj Beldare remained unavailable for comments.