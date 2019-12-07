Pune NCP chief writes to CM Thackeray: ‘Withdraw cases against Ganesh mandal workers’

‘The previous BJP-led state government had filed offences against workers of Ganesh mandals for minor issues’. File ‘The previous BJP-led state government had filed offences against workers of Ganesh mandals for minor issues’. File

Welcoming the decision of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw cases against those who protested against the Metro car shed project at Aarey in Mumbai, the city unit of NCP Friday urged him to withdraw offences registered against activists of Ganesh mandals.

Pune NCP chief Chetan Tupe said, “I have mailed a letter to the chief minister to withdraw all cases against the workers of Ganesh mandals.”

He said the city has a Ganesh festival tradition dating back to over 125 years, but the previous BJP-led state government had filed offences against workers of Ganesh mandals for minor issues. “I am demanding the withdrawal of offences against workers of Ganesh mandals in the capacity of a legislator,” said Tupe, who has been recently elected to the Legislative Assembly from Hadapsar constituency.

In a letter to the chief minister, the NCP legislator said, “I congratulate you for withdrawing offences against the protesters of Metro car shed at Aarey. The Ganesh festival of Pune has an important place in the culture of the state. Various functions organised during the festival are recognised at the national level.”

The previous government, Tupe said, had booked several Ganesh mandal workers for minor issues and there was a lot of unrest among them. “The mandal workers have to spend a lot of time making rounds of courts due to the offences registered against them… It also damages careers of many educated and efficient Ganesh mandal workers,” Tupe said.

“You should issue directions to withdraw offences against Ganesh mandal workers on the lines of activists who protested against the Aarey Metro car shed,” he said.

On Thursday, the city unit of Shiv Sena also urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to redesign the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) that was pushed by the previous government. Environment activists have demanded the scrapping of the HCMTR project, citing its impact on the environment of the city.

