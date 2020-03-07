Pune: NCL to conduct free workshop for women researchers tomorrow

Maximum 15 women can take part in the workshop. Maximum 15 women can take part in the workshop.

To mark International Womens’ Day on March 8, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) will conduct a free fortnight-long workshop for women researchers. The workshop will be on chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Women students, researchers and faculty holding a masters degree with specialisation, either in bio-chemical or chemical sciences, are eligible to apply for the workshop.

The online applications for the workshop, from March 16 to 27 in Pune, are now open.

The course will guide participants in identification and characterisation of organic compounds, bio-molecules, industrial gaseous samples among others. The workshop will also touch upon basics of the workshop theme besides imparting software learning and instrumentation techniques required for the same.

The workshop, which is being organised under the Skill Development course of CSIR-Integrated Skill initiative, will have a maximum of 15 women participants.

