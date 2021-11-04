Pune’s NCC cadets win accolades for Maharashtra, 4 qualify for national shooting

Nine boy and girl cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Pune Group led the victory march for NCC Maharashtra Directorate in the recently concluded Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Championship and All India GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship. Four of these cadets have now qualified for the All India Shooting Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from November 25.

As many as 170 NCC cadets from all over India participated in the 50 metre, 0.22mm rifle competitions. After a gap of four years, NCC Directorate Maharashtra came first at the national level. Last year, all the competitions and training events were cancelled due to Covid-19. This year, the victory is of even greater significance as the team had to practice under difficult conditions in a short time, officials said.

NCC Group Pune was led by Brigadier RK Gaikwad, group commander. NCC group headquarters was given the responsibility on behalf of NCC Maharashtra Directorate to select and train the cadets for these national-level competitions. Raw talent was picked after a series of competitions amongst all the NCC groups across Maharashtra. These cadets were further put through tough training, allotted state-of-the-art shooting gear and given professional coaching under Col Alex Mohan, Col Satish Shinde and the permanent instructor staff of 36 Maharashtra Battalion, Pune.

The ten member-Maharashtra Directorate team had nine cadets from Pune Group and one senior division cadet from Mumbai Group. The team members were given extensive coaching and firing practice first at the shooting range at the group headquarters, Pune and later at the Balewadi shooting range. The team had been Practicing from February 2021, with a break of only one month during the second Covid-19 wave.

“It is pertinent to mention that the NCC Group headquarters at Pune has purchased nine German made Anschutz 0.22mm Rifles last year and this has helped in improving the scores and overall performance of the team this year. The cadets were also provided with 22LR X-Act Lapua foreign ammunition. Recently the chief minister has, in principle, approved Rs 5.5 crore for construction of an indoor shooting range at the NCC Group headquarters, Pune.” a press statement in this regard issued through the Defence PRO said.

“The success of the Maharashtra Directorate team was also the result of the unstinting support from the Maharashtra Directorate staff, Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Maharashtra Directorate, Mumbai and Brig S Lahiri, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate Maharashtra, Mumbai.” the release stated.

