Pune: ‘Navaratri camp’ on ‘sex tantra’ cancelled after police warn organisers

A proposed “Navaratri special camp course” on “sex tantra” has been cancelled at Pune in Maharashtra following police ntervention.

A poster inviting registrations for a “3 days, 2 nights” event scheduled for October 1-3 went viral on social media. As per the poster, it was organised by one Satyam Shivam Sundaram Foundation. Participants were asked to register through WhatsApp and Rs 15,000 was charged per person. The course covered subjects such as “vaidic sex tantra, divine feminine masculine embodiment, bio-energy practices, chakra activation, Osho meditations”, according to the poster.

Vijay Kumbhar, senior inspector of police’s social security cell, said that the camp had been cancelled by the organisers.

“After receiving inputs about the event, police contacted its organisers. It was learnt that the organisers were based in Uttar Pradesh. They told police they had not received any registration for the event. When informed that they could not organise such an event, the organisers said they had cancelled it. We are not seeking legal opinion regarding action that can be taken against the organisers,” Kumbhar said.