Biker crushed to death as cement mixer truck topples on him in Pune’s Navale Bridge area

Between 2022 and 2024, the Navale Bridge area in Pune has witnessed several accidents that have led to 12 deaths and seven critical injuries. (Screen grab)

A 31-year-old biker was crushed to death in Pune on Wednesday morning after a speeding cement mixer truck toppled onto him at the accident-prone ‘black spot’ Navale Bridge stretch on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway. The driver of the cement mixer truck was also injured.

According to officials at Narhe police station, the mishap took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as 31-year-old Rameshwar Machhindra Bhogale, who is believed to have died on the spot. The injured driver has been identified as Gorakh Laxman Ransure.

“The accident occurred in the Navale Bridge area opposite Pulse Hospital in Narhe, when a cement mixer truck travelling from Katraj towards Bavdhan overturned while taking a turn near Navale Chowk. The truck fell onto a motorcycle travelling alongside it towards Bavdhan, crushing the rider, who died on the spot. The cement mixer driver sustained head injuries,” an officer from Narhe police station said.