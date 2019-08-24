Pune: Nationwide strike of ordnance workers to defer from Monday

The nationwide strike of ordnance workers against proposed corporatisation of the factories will be deferred from Monday morning, a joint circular issued by three bodies in Pune said. The strike was called by the key worker federations.

Advertising

It was decided after the statement by Secretary, Defence Production, which said no final decision on corporatisation was taken by the government yet.

A joint circular issued by the three bodies on Saturday said that the strike will be deferred from 6 am on Monday considering the statement by Secretary, Defence Production that no final decision on corporatisation was taken by the government yet and all the concerns of the workers’ bodies will be reviewed.

Around 80,000 workers from 41 ordnance factories in the country have been on a strike since Tuesday. The civilian defence workers participating in the strike are from — All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) of Communist Party of India, Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation (INDWF) affiliated to Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) of Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), which is the part of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Advertising

The circular said that a joint fight against the corporatisation will continue in the coming days.

A strike ballot for this month-long strike was conducted in last week of July and well over three-fourth of the workers voted in favour it. Thus, all three organisatios decided to go on strike. In Pune’s three factories, all employees, except the Fire brigade, emergency medical staff and essential maintenance staff, joined the strike.