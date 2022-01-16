Pune teenagers shine at national roller skating championship

Written by Nishit Navin

Skaters from team Iskate of Solaris Sports Club, Pune, won several medals at the 59th Roller Skating National Championship held recently in Mohali.

Darsh Shinde bagged gold in the inline freestyle classic slalom event in the 14-17 boys category and bronze in inline speed skating. In the 14-17 girls category, Kuhoo Khandekar, a resident of Kothrud, won silver in the inline freestyle classic slalom event.

Pune News | A short film sheds light on domestic violence and its lingering impact

The young skaters have given credit for their feat to the support from their parents and the rigorous coaching they undergo. “We train for three hours daily for six days a week. Our coaches plan ahead of time and design our training plan for the year, and we go through methodical training accordingly. The training that I have received has played a crucial role in helping me deliver at the national stage.” Khandekar said.

The teenagers are now training to showcase their mettle in future championships. “I am looking forward to the Asian Indoor Games in March in Thailand. Later in the year, I will try to secure medals in the district and state championships,” Shinde said.

Both the medalists are training under coaches Shripad Shinde and Preeti Ingale. “Both of them have put in a lot of time and effort and have trained meticulously with the vision of performing well in the championship. It is indeed an extremely proud moment to see them succeed at the national level,” Shinde said.