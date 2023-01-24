Pune to host national river conference in February, heads of 44 civic bodies to take part

After holding the first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) of G20, Pune city will host a national-level river conference `Dhara 2023’ from February 13 to 15.

The national conference will be on the topic of river improvement, water management, water treatment, groundwater recharge, management of groundwater, purification of water and sewage treatment. Municipal commissioners of 44 civic bodies from across the country will attend the conference jointly organised by the Union government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“There will be presentations on the best projects related to rivers. Experts, scientists and social organisations working at national and international level will participate in it,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. The conference will hold discussions on everything related to water and it will help everyone with a water management strategy for their respective areas, he said.

The municipal commissioner said micromanagement of water is effectively done in Japan, Israel and many other countries and their experience will be discussed in the conference for implementation in the country.

When Pune hosted the first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting of G20 earlier this month, the PMC organised a seminar on planning future cities with many civic bodies participating in it.

The PMC also displayed its two main projects – river improvement project and riverfront beautification – at its stall at the exhibition centre during the G20 meeting.

The civic body has undertaken riverfront development work near Bund Garden as a priority stretch which is part of the entire project of developing the riverfront of Mula and Mutha river that passes through the city.

The civic body also undertook a project of over Rs 1,000 crore for ensuring no untreated sewage water was released into the river. Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) provided the project with a soft loan.