scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Pune: National Institute of Naturopathy, DIAT sign MoU to promote naturopathy

The officials said naturopathy will courtesy this MoU get new dimensions through technology, innovation and advanced progressive research.

The National Institute of Naturopathy tied up with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology on Tuesday to promote and propagate knowledge of naturopathy treatment. (Express Photo)

Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy has tied up with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) to promote and propagate knowledge of naturopathy treatment among the students, staff and public by setting up an out-patient department and also including yoga sessions for various short term courses conducted at the premier institute under the Department of Defence Research and Development.

“There is an increasing demand for naturopathy and yoga. Due to the COVID pandemic, people have also realised the importance of natural immunity,” said Professor K. Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.

“Mahatma Gandhi himself used to treat people through naturopathy and this institute has an important role in the attainment of India’s independence. Several big personalities have lived here and got their treatment done through naturopathy,” he added in an official statement.

The officials said naturopathy will courtesy this MoU get new dimensions through technology, innovation and advanced progressive research.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
More from Pune

DIAT Vice-Chancellor Dr C. P. Ramanarayanan was present Monday during the signing of this MoU related to research, training, skill development and exchange of knowledge and information in the field of naturopathy and yoga.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:14:09 pm
Next Story

Cutting Edge: How HoloLens2, a new imaging device, guided an innovative shoulder replacement

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces
An IPS officer writes

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement