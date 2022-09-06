Pune: National Institute of Naturopathy, DIAT sign MoU to promote naturopathy

Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy has tied up with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) to promote and propagate knowledge of naturopathy treatment among the students, staff and public by setting up an out-patient department and also including yoga sessions for various short term courses conducted at the premier institute under the Department of Defence Research and Development.

“There is an increasing demand for naturopathy and yoga. Due to the COVID pandemic, people have also realised the importance of natural immunity,” said Professor K. Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.

“Mahatma Gandhi himself used to treat people through naturopathy and this institute has an important role in the attainment of India’s independence. Several big personalities have lived here and got their treatment done through naturopathy,” he added in an official statement.

The officials said naturopathy will courtesy this MoU get new dimensions through technology, innovation and advanced progressive research.

DIAT Vice-Chancellor Dr C. P. Ramanarayanan was present Monday during the signing of this MoU related to research, training, skill development and exchange of knowledge and information in the field of naturopathy and yoga.