After route revision, Maharashtra orders fresh review of original Pune-Nashik rail alignment

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government constituted an expert committee headed by eminent scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar to examine whether the originally proposed alignment of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail corridor can be retained without affecting the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Khodad near Narayangaon in Pune district.

As per a Government Resolution (GR), the committee has been tasked with assessing whether the original alignment, or a modified version incorporating engineering interventions such as elevated stretches, limited realignment, or tunnelling, can be implemented while preserving the GMRT’s radio-silence zone and ensuring that its highly sensitive astronomical observations remain unaffected.

The GMRT is a powerful array of 30 fully steerable, 45-meter-diameter parabolic radio telescopes, operating at low radio frequencies located in Khodad, about 80 km north of Pune. Run by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), it helps scientists study pulsars, distant galaxies, and low-frequency radio waves from space.

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The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail corridor was first proposed in 2018 as a direct link between the two cities. In February 2023, the Ministry of Railways granted in-principle approval to the alignment passing near the GMRT facility at Khodad. However, scientists and institutions associated with the telescope raised concerns that railway operations near the observatory could generate electromagnetic interference, adversely affecting its scientific observations.

Following these objections, work began on identifying an alternative alignment that would avoid the GMRT’s protected radio-silence zone. During his visit to Pune on June 17 this year, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been completed for a new alignment via Ahilyanagar and Shirdi. He had said the original alignment passing near the GMRT was technically infeasible.

The change in alignment, however, drew opposition from political representatives and sections of the public, particularly in Sangamner and Akole in Ahilyanagar district, who argued that the original direct route would provide greater economic benefits to the region. The earlier alignment had proposed the corridor through the Sangamner-Akole belt, where land acquisition had been undertaken, and compensation had been paid to affected farmers before the route was altered.

Subsequently, representations were submitted to the state government seeking a fresh technical review to determine whether the original alignment could still be implemented by adopting engineering solutions, such as tunnels or other mitigation measures, without compromising the GMRT’s functioning. These representations ultimately led to the constitution of the expert committee.

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According to the GR, the committee comprises former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar, Railway Board (Infrastructure) member Vivek Gupta, and the Divisional Commissioners of Pune and Nashik. The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations to the state government within 60 days.

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail) has been directed to place before the committee the DPRs, survey data, alignment drawings, and cost estimates relating to both the original and revised alignments to facilitate its assessment.

MLC Satyajeet Tambe took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce agitation on Sunday. “I am immensely delighted about the newly formed committee. While the central government’s Railway Ministry is equally negative, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is equally positive about this Nashik-Pune High-Speed Railway route. To strengthen their efforts, on Kranti Day, 9 August 2026, we intend to stage a chakka jam agitation on the Nashik-Pune highway to convey the public sentiment all the way to the central government’s Railway Minister.”

“Our agitation is not against anyone; it is for the Nashik-Pune High-Speed Railway to go to Pune via the Sinnar-Akole-Sangamner-Narayangaon-Ambegaon-Rajgurunagar-Chakan route. We extend our full support to the Nashik-Shirdi route as well as the direct Ahilyanagar-Pune route,” he added.