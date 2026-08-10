Thousands stage road blockades demanding original Pune-Nashik rail alignment

A large-scale road blockade was held on Sunday at multiple locations across Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, as thousands of citizens demanded that the Centre restore the original direct railway alignment between Pune and Nashik.

The protests, held on the occasion of Kranti Din and World Tribal Day, saw road blockades at Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata and Sangamner on the Pune-Nashik highway, as well as at Gonde Phata on the Samruddhi Mahamarg and at Nashik’s Sinnar. The blockades caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway through the day.

MLC Satyajeet Tambe led the agitation on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, where police detained him during the protest. On the Nashik-Pune highway, at the Hivargaon Pavsa toll plaza in Sangamner, the demonstration was led by senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, former MLA Sudhir Tambe, and Jayashree Thorat, among others.

Citizens participate in the chakka jam protest demanding a direct Pune-Nashik railway line, in Sangamner on Sunday. (Balasaheb Thorat/IG) Citizens participate in the chakka jam protest demanding a direct Pune-Nashik railway line, in Sangamner on Sunday. (Balasaheb Thorat/IG)

Why the protest

The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway project had originally been planned along a direct route connecting the two cities. Land acquisition for this alignment, covering 285 hectares across 26 villages in Sangamner taluka alone, had already been completed, with farmers paid in compensation. Tenders for railway stations had also been issued.

However, the route was subsequently altered after scientists raised concerns about its proximity to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) facility in Khodad village, about 9 to 10 kilometres east of Narayangaon. It was feared the railway line could interfere with the sensitive telescope equipment.

In place of the original route, an alternative alignment via Nashik-Shirdi-Ahilyanagar-Pune was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in June. This longer alignment has been approved in place of the shorter, direct route that was earlier cleared.

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The change has triggered resentment among residents of Sinnar, Akole, Sangamner, Narayangaon, Khed, Manchar and Chakan, many of whom had already given up land for the project and now fear losing out on the railway line entirely.

Citizens participate in the chakka jam protest demanding a direct Pune-Nashik railway line, in Sangamner on Sunday. (Balasaheb Thorat/IG) Citizens participate in the chakka jam protest demanding a direct Pune-Nashik railway line, in Sangamner on Sunday. (Balasaheb Thorat/IG)

‘Report within 60 days’

MLC Satyajeet Tambe took to X saying: “On the occasion of Kranti Din and World Tribal Day, citizens came out in large numbers on the streets in Chakan, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata, Sangamner, Sinnar, and Gonde Phata for the Pune-Nashik straight railway route.”

“After decades of demands finally bearing fruit, work on this railway had begun. The land acquisition process worth over Rs 500 crores was completed, tenders for the railway stations were issued, and after the project had progressed this far, suddenly the route was diverted citing reasons related to GMRT. The chakka jam (road blockade) agitation was carried out as a protest against this injustice,” he added.

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Tambe demanded that the Dr Anil Kakodkar committee, which has been set up to examine the matter, complete its work without seeking any extension. “Under no circumstances should the term of the Dr Anil Kakodkar committee be extended; the committee’s report must come within 60 days,” he said.

He further said the committee’s mandate should go beyond technical assessment. “The expert committee should not merely consider technical aspects or pros and cons but should go to every village, every taluka, and gauge the sentiments of the people,” Tambe said.

Expressing confidence that the state government would back the protesters’ demand, Tambe said, “We are confident that the state government will positively present these public sentiments to the central government. The route must be constructed according to the original alignment. We will not accept any attempt to alter the route due to external pressure or any other reason. And until the Pune-Nashik railway happens along the pre-planned straight route, our struggle will not stop.”