Two motorcyclists die on ‘dangerous stretch’ of Pune-Nashik highway, NHAI promises to make it safe

After two men travelling on a motorcycle died in an accident while riding through a “dangerous stretch” of the Pune-Nashik highway in the early hours of Sunday, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said it would take all necessary steps to make the stretch safe for motorists. The NHAI will put rumble strips at short distances to slow down vehicles, officials said.

Vikas Verma,30, and Dheeraj Pawar, 27, both residents of Pimple Gurav, died while returning home from Bhosari after midnight in front of Central Institute of Road Transport close to Nashik Phata. Their two-wheeler hit a divider and they were flung into the air. One of them died on the spot while the other died while undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the police said.

“Both of them were returning from a party at a friend’s house in Bhosari. They were probably riding the bike at high speeds. One of them was found lying on the divider while the other at quite a distance from the two-wheeler,” sub-inspector Ravindra Bavhare told The Indian Express.

Bavhare said the stretch from Dhawade Wasti in Bhosari to the flyover at Nashik Phata, which leads to Gurav Pimple and Pimple Saudagar, has been dangerous for years. “Accidents are common on this stretch due to rash and negligent driving. Since there are no speed-breakers, motorists and two-wheeler riders are always found moving at high speeds,” he said.

“There is a need for rumble strips or speed-breakers which will slow down the vehicles on this stretch. At night, the visibility is poor and therefore reflectors should be installed,” Bavhare added.

Activist Lahoo Landge said, “In front of CIRT where a U-turn has been provided, traffic wardens should be deployed. Vehicles from Bhosari and Gurav Pimple sides are coming at a break-neck speed. Those taking u-turns at this stretch are in danger of being hit by the speeding vehicles coming from both sides. If traffic wardens are placed, they will be in a position to control the vehicular traffic on this stretch.”

“Four years ago, a school student crossing the road on the flyover was killed after he was hit by a speeding vehicle. It is clear that overspeeding on this stretch is leading to loss of innocent lives,” he added.

Advertisement

Pimpri-Chinchwad additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said this stretch of the Pune-Nashik highway is with the NHAI and the issue has to be taken up by it. “We will convene a meeting with NHAI officials in this regard and take all measures to ensure that it becomes a safe stretch for diving,” he told The Indian Express.

Asked whether the NHAI has been negligent towards the dangerous stretch, its project director S Kadam said: In the next couple of days, we will take all necessary steps to make the stretch accident-free. We will install either rumble strips or speed-breakers to slow down the overspeeding vehicles.”

Kadam said he had directed his officials to immediately inspect the stretch and start the work without wasting any time.