Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Five women killed, 12 injured after vehicle hits them on Pune-Nashik Highway

Pune Rural Police officer said the accident took place sometime before 11 pm on the Pune-Nashik Highway near the Shiroli village in Khed taluka, around 45 kilometre from Pune City.

Pune-Nashik Highway accident news, indian expressFive women have died in the accident and 12 more are being treated for injuries. (File)
At least five women were killed and 12 more critically injured when a group of women crossing the Pune-Nashik highway near Rajgurunagar in Maharashtra’s Pune district were run over by an unidentified vehicle on Monday night. The police said the driver fled with the vehicle after the accident and that a search has been launched for him.

Pune Rural Police officer said the accident took place sometime before 11 pm on the Pune-Nashik Highway near the Shiroli village in Khed taluka, around 45 kilometre from Pune City. They said preliminary information suggests that the group of women was crossing the road after getting down from a bus.

“There were 17 women in the group that was run over by an unidentified vehicle, possibly a car and primary probe suggests. Five women have died in the accident and 12 more are being treated for injuries. We have launched a probe to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver,” said Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

Deputy Superintendent Sudarshan Patil said, “All the 17 injured were rushed to various hospitals on ambulances. Four were pronounced dead at a hospital in Khed while one more succumbed to injuries while being treated at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.”

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:57 IST
