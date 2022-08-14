Pune: Narrow escape for family as car catches fire in Katraj tunnel

August 14, 2022 1:58:54 pm
A family of four, including two children, had a narrow escape Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in was engulfed in fire and was completely gutted in New Katraj Tunnel in Pune, said the police.
According to the police, the incident happened moments after the couple and their two children stepped out of their car as they saw seeing smoke coming out of its engine. The incident took place when the family were travelling towards Satara on the Pune-Bengaluru highway around 11 am.
Fire Officer Sandeep Pawar said, “According to our preliminary information, the family members saw smoke coming out of the engine section and started getting burning smells when the car was passing through the New Katraj Tunnel. The driver stopped the car and within a few moments, after they stepped out, the car caught fire. By that time they had informed the fire brigade control room.”
Pawar added, “Our first tender reached the spot within the next five minutes and brought the fire under control. We then conducted a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. Primary observations suggest that fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the wiring around the engine.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Officials said that the traffic through the tunnel was partially affected for a while because of the fire and firefighting efforts by the fire brigade.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Watch: Man swims across flooded Las Vegas roads on a pool float
Independence Day 2022: When and how to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech
Hindu activists stop lovers of different communities
Amitava Kumar’s open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed — we are all returning to Rushdie’s words
When Aishwarya Rai said she rejected film offers before Miss India: ‘I would have to be answerable to my kids’
A lazy Sunday can help you manage stress
How yoga corrects breath and insomnia
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
‘Indomitable, full of life’: PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Multi-layer security at Red Fort ahead of PM Modi’s address
Do you sweat a lot? Find out how it benefits the body