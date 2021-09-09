Pune police issue Look-Out Circulars against Rane’s son, wife over ‘non-payment of DHFL loan worth Rs 61 crore’

Pune City police this week issued Look-Out Circulars (LOC) against the son and the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with alleged non-payment of loans to the tune of Rs 61 crore, said to be taken from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

DHFL had filed a complaint regarding non-payment of loans with the Central agency concerned. “The Union home department forwarded the complaint to the state government. Accordingly, the state home department directed the director general of police (DGP) to take further action,” Dilip Walse Patil, home minister of Maharashtra, told media persons in Pune on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Shrinivas Ghadge has written to the Assistant Director of Look Out Cell, C2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, on September 3, regarding issuance of the LOCs against Nitesh Narayan Rane, also a BJP MLA, and his mother Nilam Narayan Rane, in this case.

It mentioned that, “Ms Artline Properties Private Limited” took a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL. Neelam Narayan Rane, resident of Chembur, ‘was co-borrower’ to the loan account, which has been classified as NPA (nonperforming asset) in accordance with the directives and guidelines issued by National Housing Bank/RBI. As a result, thereof, a sum of Rs 27,13,18,931 is outstanding in the loan account.”

The letter did not mention the date the said loan was taken or the Central agency with whom the complaint has been filed.

The letter further stated that “In the aforesaid circumstances, there is an apprehension and fear that the said co-borrower may leave the country anytime with a malafide intention to evade repayment of the loan granted by DHFL” and escape the legal actions that may be taken.

It is also stated that opening the LOC against co-borrower is necessary so that their travel history is maintained and “evasion of repayment of loan availed from DHFL” is averted.

Airport authorities have been asked to contact the crime branch of Pune city police if the said co-borrower is intercepted on the premises.

Police said a similar LOC has been issued against Nitesh Rane regarding alleged nonpayment of loan of Rs 34 crore taken by Neelam Hotels Private Limited from the DHFL.

Both Artline Properties Private Limited and Neelam Hotels Private Limited are said to be linked with the Rane family.

