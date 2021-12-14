Pune: Nakul Butta and Chandrabhaga Kachre win Sinhgad-Rajgad-Torna Ultra Trail Marathon

Himachal Pradesh’s Nakul Butta and Pune’s Chandrabhaga Kachare have won men’s and women’s events respectively in the fourth edition of the 53-km Sinhgad-Rajgad-Torna (SRT) Ultra Trail Marathon on Sunday. The contestants ran from Sinhgad Paytha Golewadi to Velhe village at the foot of the Torna Fort in the run organised by the Western Ghats Running Foundation.

As many as 11,350 participants from 54 cities in 23 states took part in the competition and 400 volunteers from the Western Ghats Running Foundation worked behind the scenes. The president of the institute Digvijay Jedhe thanked the contestants for following the Covid-19 regulations.

The run was flagged off at Sinhgad in the presence of additional director general of police, Maharashtra, Ravindra Singhal, Maharashtra Pradesh Nationalist Youth Congress working president Ravikant Varpe, Pradip Garatkar, Vishal Wakadkar, tehsildar Shivaji Shinde, organisers Digvijay Jedhe, Anil Pawar, Maruti Gole, Mahesh Malusare, Mandar Mate, Harshad Rao, Rajesh Satpute, Amar Dhumal, Harish Gavai, Sujeeth Takwane.

Ravindra Singhal and tehsildar Shivaji Shinde even went on to complete the 53-km run. The winners were awarded medals and an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

There was also an 11-km roundtrip race from Sinhgad foothills to Narveer Tanaji Malusare Samadhi and a 25-km race from Singhad to Rajgad.

The winners:

53 km: Men: 1-Nakul Butta (7:5:32), 2-Vaibhav Ramtirthe (7:17:56), 3-VR Prathap (7:19:42).

Women: 1-Chandrabhaga Kachre (9:25:05), 2-Shilpa Phadke (9:49:03), 3-Sushila Kachre (10:05:24).

25 km: Men: 1-Ankit Giri (2:30:37), 2-Vikas (2:38:45), 3-Sanket Ganesh Wade (2:41:47).

Women: 1-Claire Johnson (3:24:11), 2- Puja Suryavanshi (3:42:07), 3-Dr Aarti Zanwar (3:48:38).

11 km: Men: 1-Sahil Nayar (1:15:23), 2-Sachin Ghogre (1:19:11), 3: Akash Lukshury (1:21:52).

Women: 1-Meena Jagnade (1:43.58), 2-Neha Tikam (1:49:08), 3: Sukanya Bandal (1:52:33).